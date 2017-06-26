In his first six months in office, President Donald Trump has overseen a steady transfer of power from the White House to the Pentagon, handing off several warfighting authorities that previously rested in his hands -- and those of past presidents of both parties -- to the Pentagon and the commanders overseeing the US' military campaigns.
The White House is transferring power to the Pentagon and it could entrench the US deeper into conflicts
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:46 PM
