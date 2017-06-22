Former presidential adviser says the victories in special elections 'should be a wake-up call for Democrats'

As President Donald Trump celebrated Republican victories in two special congressional elections on Wednesday, one man who advised presidents from both parties warned the results "should be a wake-up call for Democrats" that Trump could be on his way to re-election in 2020.
Wed Jun 21, 2017
