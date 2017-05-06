Boko Haram releases many of the schoolgirls it kidnapped 3 years ago

Eighty-two Chibok girls have been freed after successful negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government, a government official close to the negotiations tells CNN. The source said the the freed Chibok girls are currently in military custody in Banki, in northeastern Nigeria. They will be transferred to the capital, Abuja, where they will undergo medical checks and be reunited with their families. A total of 276 girls were kidnapped from the village of Chibok in April 2014.

