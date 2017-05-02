Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates is prepared to testify before a Senate panel next week that she gave a forceful warning to the White House regarding then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn nearly three weeks before he was fired, contradicting the administration's version of events, sources familiar with her account tell CNN.
Sources: Former AG will tell investigators she had 'serious concerns' about Trump adviser
Tue May 2, 2017
