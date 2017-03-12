Newsvine

marilyn60ross

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 151 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2014

Trump associate defends contact with purported DNC hacker

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by marilyn60ross View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:40 PM
    Discuss:

    Roger Stone, the flamboyant political adviser who has been connected to President Donald Trump for years, is defending his contacts with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- as an innocuous "brief exchange" of a few direct messages that he says amount to nothing.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor