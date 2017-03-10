Breast cancer patients worried about hair loss have new hope thanks to technology known as "cold capping." Dr. Elizabeth Comen, medical oncologist at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering, discusses its efficacy along with other advancements such as egg freezing and immunotherapy with WSJ's Tanya Rivero. Photo: iStock
Breast Cancer: 'Cold Capping' to Prevent Hair Loss
