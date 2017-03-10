Newsvine

marilyn60ross

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 142 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2014

Breast Cancer: 'Cold Capping' to Prevent Hair Loss

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by marilyn60ross View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:44 PM
    Discuss:

    Breast cancer patients worried about hair loss have new hope thanks to technology known as "cold capping." Dr. Elizabeth Comen, medical oncologist at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering, discusses its efficacy along with other advancements such as egg freezing and immunotherapy with WSJ's Tanya Rivero. Photo: iStock

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor