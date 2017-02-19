Newsvine

marilyn60ross

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 75 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2014

US Homeland Security seeks to tighten asylum

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by marilyn60ross View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:26 PM
    Discuss:

    The Department of Homeland Security is set to release guidance on President Donald Trump's immigration and border security executive orders that aim to tighten immigration laws on asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors entering the country and could send individuals awaiting immigration proceedings in the United States back to Mexico.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor