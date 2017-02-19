The Department of Homeland Security is set to release guidance on President Donald Trump's immigration and border security executive orders that aim to tighten immigration laws on asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors entering the country and could send individuals awaiting immigration proceedings in the United States back to Mexico.
US Homeland Security seeks to tighten asylum
