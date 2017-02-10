For the first time, US investigators say they have corroborated some of the communications detailed in a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, multiple current and former US law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN. As CNN first reported, then-President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the existence of the dossier prior to Trump's inauguration.
US officials corroborate aspects of Russia dossier
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:21 PM
