Many women who have had breast-cancer tumors removed must undergo second operations to catch malignant cells the surgeon missed. But a new tool called the MarginProbe is helping doctors cut the rate of repeat operations in half. WSJ's Lucette Lagnado explains on Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero. Photo: Adam Watt/NYU Langone Medical Center
New Device Eases Breast-Cancer Procedures
