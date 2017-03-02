As marijuana use is legalized around the U.S., parents are being urged to not only avoid smoking pot around their children, but to discuss the dangers of marijuana use as well. Caron Treatment Center's Harris Stratyner and WSJ's Tanya Rivero discuss new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Photo: iStock
Marijuana and Kids: New Guidelines of Parents
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 3:52 PM
