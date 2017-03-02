Newsvine

marilyn60ross

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 109 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2014

Marijuana and Kids: New Guidelines of Parents

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by marilyn60ross View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 3:52 PM
    Discuss:

    As marijuana use is legalized around the U.S., parents are being urged to not only avoid smoking pot around their children, but to discuss the dangers of marijuana use as well. Caron Treatment Center's Harris Stratyner and WSJ's Tanya Rivero discuss new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Photo: iStock

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor